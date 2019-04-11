SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) vs. SECOM LTD/ADR (SOMLY) Critical Review

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) and SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SECOM LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and SECOM LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANDVIK AB/ADR $11.52 billion 1.95 $1.46 billion $1.20 14.93 SECOM LTD/ADR $8.76 billion 2.09 $911.53 million $0.90 23.32

SANDVIK AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SECOM LTD/ADR. SANDVIK AB/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SECOM LTD/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SANDVIK AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SECOM LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SANDVIK AB/ADR pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SECOM LTD/ADR pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

SANDVIK AB/ADR has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SECOM LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and SECOM LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANDVIK AB/ADR 2 1 2 0 2.00 SECOM LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and SECOM LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANDVIK AB/ADR 12.89% 24.60% 11.74% SECOM LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SANDVIK AB/ADR beats SECOM LTD/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms. It also provides stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, controlled expansion alloy products, billets and blooms, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and welding and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges. In addition, it offers diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials; cemented carbide components, and diamond and cubic boron nitride in mesh and polycrystalline forms; and steel belts and processing systems. The company serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About SECOM LTD/ADR

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems. It also offers automatic fire alarm, environmental monitoring systems, and fire and smoke control systems; foam, dry chemical, and inert gas fire extinguishing systems, as well as fire sprinklers; inspection, maintenance, and repair services; and parking lot control systems, as well as assembles and sells printed circuit boards. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical and home nursing services, and consulting and support services for physicians; caregivers to assist with personal hygiene and other daily activities; housekeeping services; electronic medical report system for home medical care; remote image diagnosis support services; robots that enable people with impaired upper body mobility to eat with minimal assistance; residences for seniors; and health care club services. Further, it offers fire, cancer treatment, and automobile insurance products, as well as hospital referrals and treatment related consulting services; geographic information services; and data center, disaster response, information security, and cloud-based services. Additionally, the company develops and sells condominiums and suites; leases and manages real estate properties; sells security, medical, water-treatment, and air-conditioning equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, pharmacies, and restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and offers electrical engineering, employment agency, general office, credit, printing, software development, lifestyle support, and car maintenance services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

