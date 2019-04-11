SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Separately, Bank of America raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 338.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

