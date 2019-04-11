salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,852 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,205,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,304,923,000 after acquiring an additional 75,769 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in salesforce.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 187.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $2,452,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $923,059.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $736,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,224 shares of company stock worth $70,729,132 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $160.24 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $166.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/salesforce-com-inc-crm-shares-sold-by-gateway-investment-advisers-llc.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.