salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 95,201.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,852 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 73,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,285,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $777,822.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,196.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $53,992.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,260.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,224 shares of company stock worth $70,729,132. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. Pivotal Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

