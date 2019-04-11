SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Given a $220.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. ValuEngine raised SAGE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $170.97 on Monday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $177.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.91.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 49,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $7,964,210.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,922,552.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $1,011,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,995.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,811 shares of company stock worth $27,771,729. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. FMR LLC increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,033,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,698,000 after buying an additional 33,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,121,000 after buying an additional 262,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,121,000 after buying an additional 262,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,818,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,831,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,433,000 after buying an additional 283,077 shares during the period.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

