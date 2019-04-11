Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBRE. Barclays cut Sabre Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 288 ($3.76) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 302 ($3.95) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 305.20 ($3.99).

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 289.50 ($3.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $731.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 12.80 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total value of £547,200 ($715,013.72).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

