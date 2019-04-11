Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE) Insider Adam Richard Westwood Sells 190,000 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 190,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £547,200 ($715,013.72).
Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 292.50 ($3.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. Sabre Insurance Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 301 ($3.93).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 12.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
