RusGas Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (RGS)

RusGas (CURRENCY:RGS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One RusGas token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RusGas has a total market cap of $116.00 and $0.00 worth of RusGas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RusGas has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00520154 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00061610 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004940 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000291 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000705 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About RusGas

RGS is a token. RusGas’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,415,606,856 tokens. The official website for RusGas is rusgas.io/en . RusGas’ official Twitter account is @RusGasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

RusGas Token Trading

RusGas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RusGas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RusGas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RusGas using one of the exchanges listed above.

