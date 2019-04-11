Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for ASOS (ASC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,611.53 ($60.26).

Shares of LON ASC traded up GBX 189 ($2.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,586 ($46.86). 494,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.59. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a one year high of GBX 7,138 ($93.27).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

