Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Takeaway.com (TKWY) a €70.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TKWY. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.70 ($72.91).

