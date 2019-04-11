Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce $3.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $15.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.58% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 20,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $1,781,462.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 134,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,240.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $1,094,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,906,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,054 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.63. 1,878,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.