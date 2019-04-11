Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,192,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,181,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,952,000 after purchasing an additional 255,881 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $59,432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,073,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,008,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $326.97 per share, with a total value of $163,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,481,451.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total value of $574,227.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,741,285.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $8,115,760. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.11.

ROP traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,753. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $350.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

