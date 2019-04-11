Rolls-Royce’s (RR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,242 ($16.23) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,248 ($16.31)) on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,029.91 ($13.46).

Get Rolls-Royce alerts:

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 884 ($11.55) on Monday. Rolls-Royce has a one year low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a one year high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43). The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Rolls-Royce’s dividend payout ratio is -0.09%.

In related news, insider Ian Davis acquired 216 shares of Rolls-Royce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 918 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.88 ($2,590.98). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 110 shares of Rolls-Royce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £986.70 ($1,289.30). Insiders have acquired a total of 434 shares of company stock worth $395,130 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.