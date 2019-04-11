Roku Inc (ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post $189.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.60 million and the highest is $195.00 million. Roku posted sales of $136.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.57 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Roku to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.60 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

ROKU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 279,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,538,411. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -732.38 and a beta of 3.84. Roku has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

In other news, Director Jeff Hastings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $9,050,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,640 shares of company stock valued at $24,924,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roku by 378.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,283,000 after purchasing an additional 925,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

