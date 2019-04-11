Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 14000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,856.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/rocky-mountain-liquor-rum-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-04.html.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.