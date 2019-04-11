Robert M. Dutkowsky Sells 2,100 Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD) Stock

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total value of $226,842.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert M. Dutkowsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 11th, Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of Tech Data stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00.

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,607,000 after purchasing an additional 81,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,607,000 after purchasing an additional 81,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,720,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

