Riverview Trust Co Lowers Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,471,289,000 after buying an additional 5,022,323 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,156,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,147,095,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 163.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,740,000 after buying an additional 11,713,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $56.33 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/riverview-trust-co-lowers-position-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.