Rio Tinto (RIO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RIO. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.84. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $62.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,517 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 117,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as industrial minerals, such as borates, titanium dioxide, and salt.

