RingCentral Inc (RNG) CEO Sells $5,258,604.00 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $5,258,604.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Tuesday, April 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,898 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $1,739,311.14.

On Monday, March 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,898 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $1,763,475.28.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,700 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $5,329,077.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 98,590 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $10,238,571.50.

On Friday, February 22nd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 134,269 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.05, for a total transaction of $13,970,689.45.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.60. 735,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,253. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,640.00 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/ringcentral-inc-rng-ceo-sells-5258604-00-in-stock.html.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.