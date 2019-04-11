Ring Energy Inc (REI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,601,823 shares, a decrease of 0.6% from the March 15th total of 6,643,560 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 637,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

REI opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 515.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

REI has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital set a $8.00 target price on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Ring Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

