Richard Sherr Sells 43,000 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stock

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TJX opened at $54.44 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Richard Sherr Sells 43,000 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/richard-sherr-sells-43000-shares-of-tjx-companies-inc-tjx-stock.html.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.