RIB Software (RIB) PT Set at €18.00 by Berenberg Bank

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

RIB has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RIB Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.36 ($21.35).

ETR:RIB opened at €15.55 ($18.08) on Tuesday. RIB Software has a 12-month low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 12-month high of €23.46 ($27.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.24 million and a PE ratio of 51.49.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

