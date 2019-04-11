Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) received a €19.00 ($22.09) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €21.71 ($25.25).

Shares of RHK traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €25.95 ($30.17). The stock had a trading volume of 31,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,281. Rhoen Klinikum has a fifty-two week low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a fifty-two week high of €28.30 ($32.91). The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

