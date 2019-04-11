Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $20.48 Million Stake in Humana Inc (HUM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Humana makes up 2.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of Humana worth $20,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $266.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $258.04 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Humana had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $14.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $351.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.02 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.06.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

