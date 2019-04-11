Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Decreases Holdings in Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 722.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.39. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $33,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $641,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,262.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,251,200 over the last three months. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

