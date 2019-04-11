Reviewing Party City Holdco (PRTY) and Kallo (KALO)

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Party City Holdco and Kallo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco 5.08% 15.63% 4.35% Kallo N/A N/A -37,990.91%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Party City Holdco and Kallo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco 0 2 5 0 2.71 Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Party City Holdco currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.64%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than Kallo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Party City Holdco and Kallo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco $2.43 billion 0.32 $123.26 million $1.59 5.25 Kallo N/A N/A -$7.03 million N/A N/A

Party City Holdco has higher revenue and earnings than Kallo.

Volatility & Risk

Party City Holdco has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kallo has a beta of 8.61, suggesting that its stock price is 761% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Party City Holdco beats Kallo on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery. As of February 28, 2019, the company offered its products through its 950 specialty retail party supply stores, including franchise stores in North America under the Party City, Halloween City, and Toy City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. Party City Holdco Inc. offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores. It was founded in 1947 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

Kallo Company Profile

Kallo Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops and commercializes customized healthcare solutions. It engages in the development of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Integration Engine, a software that connect other applications in or outside of a hospital/clinic with the EMR system, as well as enables the doctor/nurse to access information in other healthcare applications. The company also develops Communicable and Infectious Disease Information Management System, an Internet-based solution for monitoring and managing communicable and infectious disease information; and Clinical-Care Globalization technology, which is used to maintain records of patient treatment history. In addition, it offers Mobile Clinic Telehealth System, a mobile clinic long distance or telehealth technology that enables remote transmission of standardized formats of data for laboratory information, diagnostic imaging, diagnosis, and clinical notes. Further, the company offers Kallo Integrated Delivery System (KIDS), a technology and process framework that defines and describes the component parts of various products and services; and KIDS Global Tele-Health Ecosystems, a tele-health program that encompasses various technology and administrative processes to deliver virtual medical care, health promotion/prevention, and other patient education to KIDS patients. It primarily serves clinics, hospitals, and healthcare organizations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Diamond Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Kallo Inc. in January 2011. Kallo Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

