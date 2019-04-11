Reviewing Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) & First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) and First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and First Interstate Bancsystem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $123.25 million 3.61 $27.22 million $2.19 11.93 First Interstate Bancsystem $616.70 million 4.02 $160.20 million $2.92 13.99

First Interstate Bancsystem has higher revenue and earnings than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate Bancsystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and First Interstate Bancsystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 22.08% 10.76% 1.26% First Interstate Bancsystem 25.98% 10.93% 1.33%

Dividends

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate Bancsystem pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Interstate Bancsystem has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Interstate Bancsystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and First Interstate Bancsystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Interstate Bancsystem 0 2 4 0 2.67

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.77%. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus price target of $44.98, suggesting a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) is more favorable than First Interstate Bancsystem.

Volatility and Risk

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate Bancsystem has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Interstate Bancsystem beats Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfer services, automated teller machine services, and Internet and mobile banking services; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; commercial account services comprising direct deposit of payroll, overnight sweep, lockbox, and remote deposit capture; and investment services consisting of investment management, estate and succession planning, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a total of 37 branches and 9 loan production offices in suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Prince George's, Montgomery, and St. Mary's; and Baltimore and Carroll. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, construction, mining, agriculture, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 126 banking offices located in Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, and South Dakota. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

