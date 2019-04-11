Reviewing Elastic (ESTC) & Cogent Communications (CCOI)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Elastic and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 6 6 0 2.50 Cogent Communications 1 4 3 0 2.25

Elastic currently has a consensus target price of $90.27, indicating a potential upside of 8.95%. Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.14%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elastic and Cogent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cogent Communications $520.19 million 5.02 $28.67 million $0.63 89.32

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Elastic.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N/A N/A N/A Cogent Communications 5.51% -23.57% 3.94%

Dividends

Cogent Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Elastic does not pay a dividend. Cogent Communications pays out 368.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cogent Communications has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

