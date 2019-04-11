Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,676 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,372 shares in the company, valued at $44,682,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $246.03 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $221.69 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $238.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

