Resolute Forest Products’ (RFP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by CIBC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of RFP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,649. The company has a market capitalization of $703.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.22. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

In other news, insider Jacques P. Vachon sold 42,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $359,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,374 shares in the company, valued at $939,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,281,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 979,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 493,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 27.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 344,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 78.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 288,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 792.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 323,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 287,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

