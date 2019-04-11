ResMed Inc. (RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 6,651 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $670,553.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,533,505.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ResMed stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 63,474 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ResMed to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.87.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

