Research Analysts Set Expectations for Centene Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

NYSE:CNC opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Centene has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,126,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,641 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Centene by 15,334.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,467,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,314,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after acquiring an additional 44,255 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

