Republic Services (RSG) Shares Gap Down to $79.65

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.30, but opened at $79.65. Republic Services shares last traded at $77.43, with a volume of 2270025 shares.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $607,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 10,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $813,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,729,597. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 74.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

