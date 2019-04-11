Rentokil Initial (RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTO has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 370.91 ($4.85).

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 363.90 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.66. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 262.70 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 361.20 ($4.72).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

