Rentokil Initial (RTO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 370.91 ($4.85).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 363.94 ($4.76) on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 262.70 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.20 ($4.72). The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently -0.75%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.