Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

In other news, Director Delbert Christensen purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $40,267.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,154.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

