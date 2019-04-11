Renasant (RNST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

RNST has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22. Renasant has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Renasant by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 297,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at $44,809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

