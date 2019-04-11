Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Sandler O’Neill

Stock analysts at Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RBNC opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $270.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

