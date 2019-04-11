Regency Centers Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $277.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.96 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REG. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Regency Centers from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Regency Centers stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $262,911.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,641.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Palmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,625 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.