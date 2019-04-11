Redfin Corp (RDFN) Insider Scott Nagel Sells 13,333 Shares

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Scott Nagel sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $292,259.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RDFN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 438,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.25. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $6,554,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Redfin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,146,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 138,058 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.66.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/redfin-corp-rdfn-insider-scott-nagel-sells-13333-shares.html.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.