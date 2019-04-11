Red Lion Hotels (RLH) vs. Its Competitors Financial Survey

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) is one of 34 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Red Lion Hotels to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Red Lion Hotels has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Lion Hotels’ rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Lion Hotels and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Lion Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00 Red Lion Hotels Competitors 458 1849 2544 97 2.46

Red Lion Hotels presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.18%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 8.98%. Given Red Lion Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Red Lion Hotels is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Red Lion Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Red Lion Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Red Lion Hotels and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Lion Hotels 1.44% -9.57% -6.65% Red Lion Hotels Competitors 9.43% 13.72% 4.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Lion Hotels and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Red Lion Hotels $135.85 million $1.96 million -17.49 Red Lion Hotels Competitors $3.49 billion $328.33 million 23.51

Red Lion Hotels’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Red Lion Hotels. Red Lion Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Red Lion Hotels rivals beat Red Lion Hotels on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 1,061 franchised hotels, including a total of 65,200 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. Red Lion Hotels Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

