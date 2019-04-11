Re/Max (RMAX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

RMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Re/Max from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on shares of Re/Max and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Re/Max to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Re/Max had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 84.43%. The company had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Re/Max will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

