Raymond James Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.46.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.55. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.76 and a 12-month high of C$8.21.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

