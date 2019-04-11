Raymond James Begins Coverage on Biogen (BIIB)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. Biogen has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $212,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 503.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,473,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,598 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Biogen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

