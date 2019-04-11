Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (AIRR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (BMV:AIRR) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,967 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA during the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,037,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,351 shares during the period.

AIRR opened at $25.35 on Thursday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA has a one year low of $400.34 and a one year high of $543.54.

