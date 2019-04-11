Raymond James & Associates Has $437,000 Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUTH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 67,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,784 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 89,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

RUTH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

