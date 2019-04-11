Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,960,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,780,000 after acquiring an additional 935,714 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $854,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $404,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,490 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,072 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.70. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.01 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. Research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

