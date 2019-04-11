Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) CEO Daniel A. Rykhus Sells 9,000 Shares

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) CEO Daniel A. Rykhus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $353,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,892.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.33. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.02 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) CEO Daniel A. Rykhus Sells 9,000 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/raven-industries-inc-ravn-ceo-daniel-a-rykhus-sells-9000-shares.html.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.