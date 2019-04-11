Range Resources (RRC) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 53.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,453.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $222,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,045,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 81,479 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Rockshelter Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 134.6% in the third quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 330,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 189,622 shares during the period.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

