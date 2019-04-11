Randolph Co Inc Has $18.14 Million Holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI)

Randolph Co Inc lowered its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,647 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF comprises about 3.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,355,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,584,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,322,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,743,000 after purchasing an additional 803,087 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,889,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 578,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,191,000 after purchasing an additional 357,612 shares during the last quarter.
BMV IEI traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $122.61. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a twelve month low of $1,994.28 and a twelve month high of $2,480.00.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.